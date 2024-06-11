Sarah Silverman Comes to The VETS in Providence in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Silverman has announced Sarah Silverman: Postmortem will bring her signature witty humor and thought-provoking insight to over 30 cities across the U.S.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also feature a special live taping during her two NYC shows at the famous Beacon Theatre this January. The two-time Emmy winner has been a staple in the comedy world for over 2 decades, with a reputation for tackling subject matter with her unique and provocative perspective.

"Looking forward to hitting the road and connecting with human beings in a live setting," Silverman said.

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem will stop at The VETS in Providence on January 23, 2025. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at TheVetsRI.com or by calling 401.421.ARTS.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. Her most recent special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love was nominated for a Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and is streaming on Max, She also continues to host her critically acclaimed, weekly podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast, which relaunched on October 19 through Lemonada on all platforms and TBS’ Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. Sarah also appeared in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated Maestro , a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, where she portrayed Bernstein’s sister Shirley. Silverman's other credits include Battle of the Sexes, Wreck It Ralph, The School of Rock and her Emmy nominated performances in The Sarah Silverman Program and I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman.

