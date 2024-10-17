Review: SLEUTH at The Granite Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Let the games begin” is a phrase most often associated with an Olympic event, but it also holds true for the characters in ‘Sleuth,’ Anthony Shaffer’s engrossing thriller, now at Granite Theatre, where two adult men play a cunning, intriguing game of cat-and-mouse, each ready to strike and unable to hide, with no clear victor worthy of commendation.

Esteemed mystery writer, Andrew Wyke (Ken Ko), has just put the finishing touches on his latest manuscript when Milo Tindle (Nick Perry) arrives for a visit at his luxurious estate. Andrew is aware that Milo is his wife’s lover and that they plan to marry, and although he seems to have made peace with their impending divorce, Andrew feels obligated to advise Milo that he may not be able to uphold the lavish lifestyle to which she has become accustomed.

Andrew concocts a plan to stage a burglary that will supposedly benefit them both financially, and after much reluctance, Milo is on board—willingly disguising himself in a clown costume for the heist. Much like an unseemly character from one of his novels, Andrew has worked out every detail of the scheme, reveling in his role as chess master to Milo’s pawn. As events unfold and the conversation turns, the dialogue swells with animation and intensity, and the audience is left to breathlessly ponder which of the two is the greater villain.

Ko is a veritable tour de force as Andrew, whose undeniable charisma, verbosity, and spirited disposition present the arduous challenge of having to discern whether his intentions are honorable or malicious. His attitude toward Milo is understandably hostile, but some of his assertions appear to have evolved from breeding and status-consciousness rather than his wife’s infidelity (especially considering he has a mistress). The actor’s multi-layered portrayal is pointed, sublime, and unfailingly demands the audience’s undivided attention.

Perry shares inimitable chemistry with Ko, and their strained interplay is compelling and insightful. Milo comes across as sensitive, then stoic, and ultimately sinister—a tall order for any actor, and Perry masters his character’s evolution with ease and remarkable believability. While one could argue that Milo is a victim of Andrew’s childish antics and worthy of sympathy, Perry’s poised performance dispels any misunderstanding of helplessness.

The two-and-a-half-hour running time flies by, courtesy of Anthony Caporale’s keen, concise direction, and the actors, who complement each other magnificently. In addition to the studious script, direction, and acting, the ominous stage design (by Kevin Mackay, Robert Ladd, and Ko)—complete with noose, guillotine, and a laughing, red-eyed mannequin—wittily sets the tone for the forthcoming game of deception. Forgive me for sounding cliché, but it would be criminal to miss this production.

‘Sleuth’ runs through October 27th at The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite Street in Westerly. For tickets and information, call 401-596-2341 or visit www.granitetheatre.org

Photo by Nicole DiMattei

Comments