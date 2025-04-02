Review: PICNIC at The Arctic Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arctic Playhouse welcomes the advent of spring with a gratifying production of esteemed playwright William Inge’s “Picnic,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedic drama about the choices people make and the paths they take, intentionally or otherwise, to find happiness and avert loneliness.

In a small midwestern town, circa 1950, the inhabitants of two adjacent homes are gearing up to attend a Labor Day picnic, the social event of the season. On this day, the once-briefly-married Mrs. Potts (Nancy Vitulli), who lives with her elderly, immobile mother, takes in a handsome drifter, Hal (Paul Simmons), much to the chagrin of her next-door neighbor, Flo (Karen Gail Kessler), whose daughters, Millie (Addison Magiera) and Madge (Alyssa Oliver), instantly take a liking to him.

It turns out Hal arrived in town in search of his former fraternity brother, the affluent Alan (Benjamin Davis), who just so happens to be dating Madge. Despite her mother’s insistence to pursue a marriage proposal from Alan, an already hesitant Madge finds herself feverishly drawn to Hal, and the attraction is definitely mutual, even as he showers Millie with attention. Keeping a watchful eye on the interplay and offering her unsolicited commentary is Flo’s boarder, Rosemary (Lee Rush), a spinster schoolteacher who also dreams of walking down the aisle one day soon with her beau, Howard (Paul Oliver).

Under the dutiful direction of Karen Besson and on a stunning set by Lloyd Felix, the characters argue, banter, admonish, and praise each other, demonstrating the societal norms of yesteryear, some of which may seem unimaginable today. Flo reminds Madge that she is already eighteen, as if the clock is ticking on her shelf life as a suitable bride. Millie, the quintessential tomboy, grudgingly plays second fiddle to her prettier sister, since beauty apparently carries more weight than anything else. Rosemary, desperate to get married, strongarms Howard out of fear that her life will be meaningless otherwise.

Meanwhile Hal, the stranger with a checkered past who would very much like to fit in, reminds these two households that there is a world outside the confines of their community—some of it not always for the better. Nonetheless, Madge is determined to become better acquainted with Hal, despite the safe, solid foundation Alan can easily provide her.

The entire ensemble works well together in recreating the era and the earnest familiarity shared among neighbors. The production features a collage of impressive actors, and select cast members deliver standout performances, including Alyssa Oliver, pointed and pensive as the wistful Madge; Vitulli, composed and endearing as Mrs. Potts; and Rush, whose intense portrayal of Rosemary is both amusing and heartbreaking.

In my opinion, I don’t think the script has aged especially well, and only partly because it reflects the mindset of a bygone era. While it certainly has its moments, it felt like some of the dialogue lacked spark. In any case, the acting and direction are impressive, and the production is unquestionably entertaining.

“Picnic” runs through April 13th at The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main Street in West Warwick. For tickets and information, call 401-573-3443 or visit www.thearcticplayhouse.com.

