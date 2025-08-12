Review: KNOTTY HABITS at Homebrewed Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Homebrewed Theatre Company takes audiences on a delightful journey back in time to medieval 12th century Belgium where fashion has an distinct, overarching influence on a village’s residents in Andrew Beauregard’s fun, clever, original work, 'Knotty Habits.'

Welcome to Nivelles, where everyone is gathered for the wedding of Marie (Alexandria Hassan) and Jean (George Karolemeas). What appears to be a match made in heaven is anything but, when Marie announces—after she says, “I do”—that she loves Jean more like a brother than husband, and that she married him only because that is what is expected of her.

Instead, Marie believes God has called upon her and runs off to the nearest abbey, much to the chagrin of her dearest friend, Beatrix (Shaina Dunn), who reminds her that she’ll be forgoing a life of affluence and privilege, much like she has with her husband, Henryk (David Livingston). Marie soon makes the acquaintance of Sisters Mathilde (Crystal Weeks) and Hedwig (Angelina Damiani), whose charitable efforts include making clothes for the poor.

Just as Marie prepares to tackle her new assignment as handmaiden, Hedwig realizes the essential fabric patterns have been stolen, so Marie makes it her mission—with a reluctant Hedwig in tow—to identify the thief. Suspects include Jean, arousing suspicion with his unanticipated appearances at the abbey, Father Jacques (Josh True), a young priest with untraditional orthodoxy, and the town tailors—and requisite dandies—Antone (Paul Kochanek) and Gunther (Jim Beauregard), who take issue with everyone’s style choices, especially each other’s.

While the premise (stolen fabric patterns?) may sound like much ado about nothing, at the core of this story is Marie’s own journey of self-discovery and her forward-thinking disposition to follow her heart and instinct, rather than obey society’s rules. As the unapologetically tenacious Marie, Hassan is feisty, radiant, and her earnest portrayal seamlessly wins the hearts of minds of the audience.

Jim Beauregard skillfully directs and choreographs this cast of meddling townsfolk with precision, complete with spectacular fight sequences and impressive flag waving. The stage interplay and scenes are interspersed with comedic interludes of crowd hysteria, accompanied by exciting, robust sound effects, courtesy of Simon Jones.

The entire cast works well together as an ensemble, with standout performances from Damiani, poised and endearing as the impressionable Hedwig; Weeks, admirably steely as the domineering Mathilde; Karolemeas, who drips with charisma as Jean; and Kochanek and Beauregard, stealing the show with their hilarious banter as saucy duo, Antone and Gunther. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Frank Dixon, charming and playful as the narrating Traveler, who dependably guides the audience through this colorful adventure.

'Knotty Habits' is an engaging and highly entertaining production, and a perfect way to spend a summer night.

'Knotty Habits' runs through August 16th at Homebrewed Theatre Company, located at Stone-E-Lea Golf Club, 1411 County Street in Attleboro, MA. For tickets and information, visit www.homebrewedtheatre.com.

