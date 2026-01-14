Review: EUREKA DAY at The Gamm Theatre

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gamm Theatre welcomes the new year with its compelling, timely production of Jonathan Spector’s insightful, thought-provoking dramatic comedy, “Eureka Day,” that carefully and amusingly examines such hot button issues as inclusion, wokeness, progressive politics, and public health safety.

We’ve all heard or made the statement, “We can agree to disagree,” but we know that even if we pretend to be, that doesn’t mean we’re in complete agreement. The school board at Eureka Day in Berkeley demands consensus—that everyone is on exactly the same page, whether it’s the universal use of the “they” pronoun, that paper plates are never appropriate (even when they’re recyclable), or providing a painstakingly expansive list of drop-down menu options for an individual’s identity on their application for admission.

The five board members include Don (Gabriel Graetz), the principal, determined to keep the peace but mindful of his fiscal responsibilities; Eli (Benjamin Grills), a former tech giant and stay-at-home dad; Meiko (Jihan Haddad), a young single mom with an affinity for knitting; newcomer Carina (Daraja Hinds), a woman of color who politely goes along with the niceties as she gets better acquainted with board etiquette; and the disarmingly pleasant Suzanne (Deb Martin), a requisite expert on political correctness.

Despite the occasional differing of opinion, the board appears to work together in harmony and without major incident—until an outbreak of the mumps forces the school to close its doors and shines a light on (or rather, depending on your viewpoint, points a finger at) parents who elected not to have their children vaccinated. When the powers-that-be suggest a mandate in order to reopen safely, the stance among the board is hardly unanimous.

Tony Estrella directs this cast with remarkable precision, as the conversations range in temper from courteous to impassioned, then insistent and even disrespectful. Spector’s script is delightfully satirical, and since these meetings take place in a play area with library books and exercise balls, much like a classroom, it effectively reminds us how often adults can behave like children.

While the topic of discussion is immunization, “Eureka Day” is ultimately a pointed albeit laughable reflection of the arguably unachievable mindset society implicitly expects of us—that everyone and everything has to be taken into consideration when making decisions, including our children’s wellbeing.

Such absurdity is brilliantly illustrated when the board hosts a virtual live stream open forum event for parents, allowing them to share their concerns. Because the live chat is projected in the background, the audience has to dutifully follow along with both the actors on stage and the deluge of messages, which presents a bit of a challenge, but the end result is indisputably hilarious and a grim, shameless depiction of our candor online.

The acting is superb and all cast members deliver stellar performances. In her Gamm debut, Haddad shines as the sensitive, impressionable Meiko, who tries to be passive but eventually finds her voice. As Eli, Grills effectively conveys charm then desperation as the conflicted father, and Hinds portrays Carina, the only realist willing to hear both sides, with dignity and aplomb.

Graetz is adorably cagey as Don, the over-anxious yet pragmatic principal, and the always amazing Martin gives another extraordinary performance as the cartoonish Suzanne, who proves that there is more to her than just scones and ordinances with a haunting monologue that steals the show.

“Eureka Day” is a comedic gem and captivating account of society gone amok, and Gamm's impressive production is not to be missed.

“Eureka Day” runs through February 1st at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org/eureka.

Photo by Cat Laine

