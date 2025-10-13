Reverie Theatre Group to Open Season Three With THE HEIDI CHRONICLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reverie Theatre Group continues its mission of accessible, community-driven theatre with The Heidi Chronicles by Wendy Wasserstein, running November 6–16 at 134 Collaborative in Providence.

Directed by Gia Yarn, the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play explores the coming of age of art historian Heidi Holland across three transformative decades. Tickets start at $15 and are available on a sliding scale.

Winner of the 1989 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Heidi Chronicles unfolds through a series of interrelated scenes tracing the coming of age of Heidi Holland, a successful art historian seeking her place in a rapidly changing world. Heidi’s evolving landscape is defined by the people closest to her—her Best Friend Susan, her romantic partner Scoop, and her confidant Peter, a gay man who challenges her worldview.

“We witness Heidi’s world view(s) expand during the 1960s–1980s through the experiences that her and her friends have, which greatly reflect conversations we're still having today regarding womanhood and gender expectations structured by the patriarchy,” said director Gia Yarn. “In a play stocked with humor and intellect, there's a deep, palpable light and darkness that illustrates how one makes choices for themselves while the world revolves onward, with or without them.”

The cast features Lauren Katherine Pothier, Ben Pereira, Liam Roberts, Emily MacLean, Jake Perreault, Sara McCormick, Ricci Mann, Aida Menacho, Rey Billups, Rebecca Bernardo-Hartley, Jonathan Hart, and Hayley Wood.

Led by Gia Yarn, the creative team includes stage management by Jena Marie Pothier; production management and sound design by Jeremy Drolet; assistant stage management by Tylar Jahumpa; dramaturgy by Megan Hamblen; lighting design by Caoilfhionn Farrell; set design by Nicholas Francis D’Amico; costume design by Samantha Urbaez; and intimacy/movement coordination by JB Benzinger.

The Heidi Chronicles runs November 6, 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 7:30 p.m., and November 16 at 3:00 p.m., at 134 Collaborative, 134 Mathewson Street, Providence, RI. The theatre is wheelchair accessible. Tickets start at $15 and are available on a sliding scale. Purchase tickets at events.humanitix.com/the-heidi-chronicles. For financial assistance or accessibility questions, email info@reverietheatregroup.org.