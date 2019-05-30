Public On Sale For HAMILTON at PPAC Is Saturday, June 8
Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Saturday, June 8 at 8 AM at ppacri.org and in person at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street). Tickets will be available for performances July 23 - August 11, 2019. In Providence, HAMILTON will be the spectacular season finalé of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series for the 2018/2019 Season. Please see below for a helpful reference for purchasing tickets online and in person on Saturday, June 8.
There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per account for the engagement. Prices will range from $83 to $188 with a select number of $298 premium seats available for all performances. All ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge. Prices do not include additional fees. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances; lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Providence engagement should be made through ppacri.org."
Tickets are NOT available for purchase by phone on Saturday, June 8.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award -Winning Best Musical In the Heights.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, recently launched in Chicago, takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton. The museum exhibition features interactive games and displays, lifelike projections, full-scale statues, and Instagram-worthy art installations. Underscored by a brand-new, 27-piece orchestral recording of the music from Hamilton, The Exhibition also features an audio tour narrated by the musical's author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson, who played Eliza Schuyler and George Washington in the original Broadway production. For more information about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
