Providence Performing Arts Center Announces 'Cool Summer Nights' Concert With JESSIE'S GIRL

This summer, party like it’s 1989 at Back to the Eighties Show with JESSIE’S GIRL, playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for one night only on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 7:30P. Based out of New York City (NYC), JESSIE’S GIRL is a tribute band devoted to the fashion and music of the 80s.

Back to the Eighties Show with JESSIE’S GIRL is a “Cool Summer Nights” concert with specially-priced tickets. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 7 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets start at $37; ticket prices are inclusive of all service fees. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

JESSIE’S GIRL’s primary line-up includes a team of NYC’s top rock and pop vocalists: Jenna O’Gara, Jerome Bell-Bastien, and Mark Rinzel. They are backed by a band comprised of 20+ year veterans of NYC’s music scene: Eric Presti on guitar, Drew Mortali on bass, Michael Maenza on drums and Karlee Bloom on keyboards and keytar. Each musician has dozens of credits performing with authentic ‘80s icons who made the music famous to begin with! Fun fact: Bret Michaels, MC Hammer, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Taylor Dane, Mike Score from A Flock of Seagulls, Tone Loc, Rob Base and many more have all performed at the Back To The Eighties Show.

JESSIE’S GIRL has made a number of high-profile appearances and played private events around the U.S.. They have brought the Back To The Eighties Show to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the “I Want My ‘80s Concert,” ABC / NY Magazine’s launch party for “The Goldbergs,” a Halloween bash with Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, a private birthday party for ‘80s icon Neil Patrick Harris and Coca Cola / Buffalo Wild Wings’ massive “Tablegate” event in Tempe, AZ, opening for Smash Mouth! They are the only band to play annually on The ‘80s Cruise.

The band has continuously sold out nights at prestigious regional venues such as The Capitol Theatre in Westchester, NY, The Paramount on Long Island, the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, PA, and many others.

This summer, throw on your best neon, use extra hair spray and head to the Providence Performing Arts Center on July 17 for the Back to the Eighties Show!

Learn more about JESSIE’S GIRL at jessiesgirlnyc.com

