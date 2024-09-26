Photos: Rhode Island Premiere Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Wilbury Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wilbury Theatre Group kicks off their 2024/25 Main Series Season with the season opener: What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. Check out all new photos below!

The production features Charlotte Kinder, Ricky Waugh, Madison Donnelly and Hayley Pezza. Directed by Wilbury Group resident artist Brien Lang, with scenic design by Monica Shinn, sound + light design by Andy Russ, costume design by Matt Oxley, and assistant direction by Ulrika Brand, the production runs September 26 - October 13.

Since its premiere in 2019, this Pulitzer Prize finalist has taken the theatrical world by storm, breathing new life into our Constitution by imagining how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a teenager, Heidi Shreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious, witty and refreshingly honest play, she revisits her fifteen-year-old self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the lasting impact of the document that shaped their journey.

"We couldn't be more excited to start our 2024/25 season with this seminal work by the brilliant Heidi Schreck," says Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "As we head into a historic election season, the personal and political ramifications of the Constitution are the forefront of everyone's agenda. We're eager for this opportunity to create space for those important conversations to happen with this moving, and often hilarious, work by one of America's most exciting playwrights working in the field today."

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org.

Heidi Schreck is a writer and performer living in Brooklyn. Her critically-acclaimed play What the Constitution Means to Me played an extended, sold-out run on Broadway in 2019, and was nominated for two Tony Awards. It had subsequent runs at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., the Mark Taper Forum, the Guthrie, Seattle Repertory Theatre and the McCarter Theatre, as well as theatres in Houston, Miami, Omaha, Nashville, Charlotte and Chicago. A filmed version of the play premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, a PGA Award and DGA Award. What the Constitution Means to Me was named Best of the Year by The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, Time Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, The New Yorker and more. Schreck's other plays Grand Concourse, Creature, and There Are No More Big Secrets have also been produced in NYC and all over the country. Screenwriting credits include I Love Dick, Billions, Nurse Jackie, Dispatches from Elsewhere and shows in development with Amazon Studios, Plan B and A24. She is the recipient of three Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award and a Theatre World Award, as well as the Horton Foote Playwriting Award and the Hull-Warriner Award from the Dramatists Guild. Schreck was awarded Smithsonian Magazine's 2019 American Ingenuity Award, for her work in the Performing Arts.

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers



