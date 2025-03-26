Photos: NEVER THE SINNER At Reverie Theatre Group

Check out photos from Reverie Theatre Group’s production of Never The Sinner, taken by Reverie’s production photographer Dave Cantelli.

Never The Sinner is directed by Nicholas Francis D’Amico and features performances by Eric Lander, Jake Perreault, Riley Nedder, Adam Preston, Sofia DaSilva, Emily MacLean, and Sara McCormick. The true crime, courtroom drama will be presented for six performances beginning Thursday, March 27th through Sunday, April 6th at the Bill Hutchinson Black Box Theater at 134 Collaborative, located in downtown Providence.

In 1924, Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb abducted and killed fourteen-year-old Bobby Franks, horrifying an entire nation. NEVER THE SINNER is John Logan’s documentary-style play about the case, known in its time as the “crime of the century” and still one of the most notorious. Considering themselves Nietzsche’s “supermen,” the teens decide to commit the “perfect murder” for the thrill of it all, followed by the sensational trial where renowned defense attorney Clarence Darrow is able to get the culprits sentenced to life in prison, rather than the death penalty. This episodic play moves backward and forward in time and challenges audiences to “hate the sin, not the sinner.”

“At its core, Never The Sinner is a play about humanity and examining the many facets of the human condition,” says Reverie’s Artistic Director Lauren Katherine Pothier. “It challenges the audience to examine their own opinions and biases on what justice or mercy looks like, and how mercy is indeed the one thing that ultimately makes us the most human. John Logan’s play gives us text to explore relevant themes like the death penalty, toxic masculinity, sexuality, and the justice system, all of which is essential to Reverie's mission and our storytelling.”

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/never-the-sinner

