Photos: Get an Inside Look at The 2022 Providence Fringe Festival

Founded in 2014 by The Wilbury Theatre Group, The Providence Fringe Festival, a.k.a FRINGEPVD, is produced to nurture emerging and established performing artists by presenting fun, fearless and affordable theater to the community. FRINGEPVD creates ties between artists, audiences, businesses and local organizations, amplifying the vibrancy of Providence as a renowned cultural destination and an unparalleled place to live, work, and visit.

Check out photos below!



The 2022 Providence Fringe Festival was presented July 17-30 by Wilbury Theatre Group, in collaboration with WaterFire Providence and with support from Providence Tourism Council, Providence Dept. of Art, Culture, and Tourism, the Steel Yard, Brown Arts Institute, Rhode Island School of Design, Farm Fresh RI, Rhode Island Commerce, Rhode Island Foundation, TROOP, The Public's Radio, Providence World Music, Haus of Codec, Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, Granny Squibs Ice Tea, Binch Press / Queer.Work.Archive, Lost Valley Pizza and Brewery, Industrial Spirits Company, Providence Brewing Company, Motion State Arts, the Manton Avenue Project, High Output.



Learn more about the Providence Fringe Festival and the artists of 2022 at www.fringepvd.org.