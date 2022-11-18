Photos: First Look at the Rhode Island Premiere of THE HUMANS At Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury Theatre Group is presenting the Rhode Island premiere of Tony-Award® winner for Best Play (2016) The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short. Running through December 11, the production features Jim O'Brien, Jeanine Kane, Rachel Dulude, Jessie March, Dave Rabinow, & Carol Varden.

Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative Name-Your-Price model, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/ humans.

"Few plays ride the line between comedy and drama as perfectly as The Humans," said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "Stephen Karam captures the love and struggle of an American family celebrating a holiday together in manner that is funny, poignant, and moving, while also capturing the anxieties and fears that so many of us carry with us as well. The group of artists that have come together for this production is creating something so touching, and sometimes terrifying, and we can't wait to bring it to our audiences for the shared experience that only theatre can provide."

Irish-American Erik Blake has brought his wife and his mother for Thanksgiving at the new home of his daughter and her boyfriend. His mother (affectionately referred to as "Momo") is suffering from Alzheimer's, and his other daughter Aimee has recently been the victim of a nasty breakup. The parents are disappointed that their daughters have left home to struggle in New York City, and worried that they are abandoning their values. The Humans tells the story of the quintessential family reunion: a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears: old age, abandonment, poverty, and death.