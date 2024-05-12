Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's DOUBT: A PARABLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gamm is closing Season 39 with John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: A Parable. This riveting and timely drama explores the precarious relationship between truth and ambiguity, moral certainty and doubt. Gamm Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe helms The Gamm's production of this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the play's off-Broadway debut.

Check out production photos below!

Set in turbulent 1960s America, Doubt: A Parable centers on the power struggle between a stoic Catholic school principal and a charismatic parish priest. When Sister Aloysius (Phyllis Kay, Rose in The Children) suspects Father Flynn (Benjamin Grills, Dr. Joseph Cardin in The Children's Hour) of wrongdoing with a troubled student, the stage is set for a clash of traditional and progressive values. Shanley's taut and suspenseful script will keep audiences guessing and second-guessing through to the play's final line.

Doubt, A Parable runs now-June 2 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or at the link below. $55-$65; Student $20; Rush $30; Pay-What-You-Wish Fridays; Discounts for groups of 10; Additional discounts at gammtheatre.org/discounts

