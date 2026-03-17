Photos: First Look at INDOOR/OUTDOOR at Little Theatre of Fall River

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Little Theatre of Fall River, the birthplace of theatre on the South Coast, will present Indoor/Outdoor, a play by Kenny Finkle, opening on March 19th at Little Theatre’s Firebarn. Get a first look at production photos here!

Finkle is an accomplished playwright whose current Off-Broadway production Touch, stars Anthony Rapp. His charming play, Indoor/Outdoor, is a sentimental comedy about a cat named Samantha who believes she has found her true love when she is adopted by a man named Shuman. It explores their relationship as she navigates her life with him. This naturally leads to many comedic situations. Eventually, Samantha, like most heroes, is struck with wanderlust and searches for a more meaningful and exciting life. In the end, she realizes what real love really is - family. At its core, the play is an allegory for all relationships. It celebrates the joys and challenges we encounter within our own lives.

Indoor/Outdoor was developed and produced at the Hangar Theatre in 2004 which led to an Off-Broadway production at the Daryl Roth in 2005. In February of 2006, Kevin Moriarty directed a production at Trinity Repertory Theatre in Providence, RI.

The cast includes some familiar LTFR members as well as some newcomers. Brianne Allain stars as the naïve and endearing cat, Samantha. Zach Boulay portrays Shuman — Samantha’s neurotic yet relatable owner, and Julia Curtin portrays Matilda, the kind and eccentric cat therapist. The leading cast is rounded out by Mike Thompson who makes his LTFR debut as the suave alley-cat, Oscar. The rest of the company includes Isabel Correa, Sarah Deston Gifford, Jennifer Karam Medeiros, Joan LaFontaine, and Kim Silvia-Pare who portray various roles throughout the show.

LTFR is partnering with Forever Paws Animal Shelter for this production. A portion of tickets sales for Thursday performances will be donated to Forever Paws who works diligently to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abused, abandoned, and stray cats and dogs.



Mike Thompson

Mike Thompson and Brianne Allain

Julia Curtin

Brianne Allain and Zach Boulay

Zach Boulay and Brianne Allain

Brianne Allain and Zach Boulay

Brianne Allain

Brianne Allain

Sarah Deston Gifford and Brianne Allain