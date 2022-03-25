Photos: First Look at FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS at Burbage Theatre Co

Burbage bursts into 2022 with the hilarious, irreverent Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball. The story follows five incompatible bridesmaids as they sort out their feelings about the bride, the groom, and one another. Will these strong personalities resolve their differences, or will the wedding go on without them? Five Women Wearing the Same Dress runs through April 3 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.

Get a first look at photos below!

During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. They are Frances, a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy, the cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne, whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith, the bride's younger sister, whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp, a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women's spirit.

For more information visit: https://www.burbagetheatre.org/