Photos: First Look at FAITH HEALER at The Gamm Theatre

Faith Healer runs now through January 29.

Jan. 15, 2023  

Faith Healer runs now through January 29 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.

Check out photos from the production below!

A modern masterpiece by the acclaimed Irish author of Translations and Dancing at Lughnasa, Friel's play weaves together the stories of an erratic, itinerant faith healer with those of his embittered but loving wife and his weary stage manager. In lyrical monologues, the characters deliver conflicting versions of "the fantastic Francis Hardy's" performances, while slowly revealing a terrible event at the story's center. This fascinating exploration of truth and superstition, and the role of the artist in society, is not be missed.

Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/faith

Regular $55-$65; Child/Student $20; Rush $30; Pay-What-You-Wish Fridays; Discounts for groups of 10 or more




