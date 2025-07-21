Photos: FRINGEPVD 2025 Kicks Off in Providence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group, is officially underway with over 70 in-person and online performances scheduled across more than ten venues through July 26, 2025. See photos from the show.

Celebrating its 12th year, the festival continues its mission to spotlight diverse voices in theatre, music, dance, multimedia, and more, while welcoming new venues and expanding community partnerships across Providence’s Valley Arts District.

This year’s festival lineup spans venues including 50 Sims, The Steel Yard, ALCO, Farm Fresh RI, LitArts RI, Teatro ECAS, The Providence Drum Troupe Clubhouse, and Wilbury Theatre Group. In addition to performances, FRINGEPVD offers free community events like the Sims Ave Fest + Family Fringe on July 26, which features the Haus of Codec LGBTQQIA+ Resource Fair & Art Marketplace, as well as the Accessibility is Beautiful Festival, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The festivities launched with the Let’s Fringe! Opening Night Party on July 13, and will close with a celebratory Artist Award Ceremony and party at Buttonwoods Brewery on July 26 from 9:00 PM–12:00 AM. A special fundraising event featuring Bird Jail: A Musical Punishment by Niki Healy—winner of a 2024 Festival Award—was held on June 15 at the Wilbury Theatre Group.

“As FringePVD enters its 12th year, we’re excited to continue our work including even more partners and community members across the Valley Arts District,” said Wilbury Theatre Group Artistic Director Josh Short. “This year, not only are we seeing a 40% increase in performances, we’re expanding with a new venue on Atwells Avenue and an additional stage at 50 Sims. Since its earliest days, the festival has allowed us to connect with audience members from Rhode Island and beyond.”

Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group, FRINGEPVD has grown into the largest fringe festival in New England. The festival was among the first in the region to embrace hybrid programming, continuing to offer online performances even after the pandemic era.

For tickets, passes, and the full schedule, visit www.fringepvd.org. Volunteers are currently being accepted for house management, information support, and wayfinding roles—sign up is available on the FRINGEPVD website.



Jacob & The Jellyfish at the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group

Murder, Meth & Mayhem: A Folk Opera the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group

The Farm at the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group

Fatso Goes to McDonald''s (and other short plays) at the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group

12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group

Literary Monsters at the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group

Marge the Pizza: A Slice of Life at the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group