Photo Flash: Trinity Repertory Company Presents THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE

Sep. 13, 2019  

Trinity Repertory Company presents The Prince of Providence. Directed by Taibi Magar. Performances run September 12 - October 27.

Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.

Photo Credit: Mark Turek

Scott Aiello as Vincent A. âa???"Buddyâa?? Cianci Jr., Stephen Berenson as Robert Haxton, and Erick Betancourt as Mickey Corrente

Nick Vicinanzo (left) as Snack McManus, Brian McEleney as Larry McGarry, Scott Aiello as Vincent A. âa???"Buddy Cianci, and Joe Wilson, Jr. as Lloyd Griffin

Charlie Thurston as Herb DeSimone (left), Scott Aiello as Vincent A. âa???"Buddyâa?? Cianci, and Erick Betancourt as Mickey Corrente

Scott Aiello as Vincent A. âa???"Buddyâa?? Cianci

Brian McEleney (left) as Richard Egbert, Phyllis Kay as Judge Torres, and Scott Aiello as Vincent A. âa???"Buddyâa?? Cianci Jr.

Erick Betancourt (left) as Mickey Corrente, Scott Aiello as Vincent A. âa???"Buddyâa?? Cianci, Charlie Thurston as Herb DeSimone



