PPAC Reveals 2025-2026 Teen Ambassadors

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the selection of thirty high school students for its 2025/2026 Teen Ambassador program. Now in its second year, the Teen Ambassador program is a community outreach and engagement initiative of the Providence Performing Arts Center, designed for high school students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades across Rhode Island and within a twenty-mile radius from PPAC into southeastern Massachusetts. Students were chosen as Teen Ambassadors through an application process; their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals.
As Teen Ambassadors, these students will learn about non-performance career paths in the performing arts by attending monthly meetings at PPAC taught by theatre professionals. Teen Ambassadors will also attend shows at PPAC and earn community service hours by volunteering at education and engagement events. Additionally, through participation in this program, Teen Ambassadors will learn leadership, networking and communication skills so that they will be able to step into their futures with confidence. They will also start building their connections with business professionals and their future colleagues.
Aimee Anderson – North Kingstown High School
Cayden Camacho – Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts
Juliana Centracchio – Seekonk High School
Catarina Colberg – The Greene School
Malvin Cruz Urena - Providence Career and Technical Academy
Hailey Dunn – The Prout School
Leo Finkle – Cranston High School West
Natalie Francese – Westerly High School
Ashley Gomez – Classical High School
Maddie Hennessy – East Greenwich High School
Julia Hoffman – Providence Career and Technical Academy
Hazel Holmes – Attleboro High School
Lillyana Isbell – Westerly High School
Tyler Klingensmith – Cranston High School West
Ava Lyne LaFountain – Coventry High School
Sayuri Lakhar – Moses Brown School
Sadie Lang – South Kingstown High School
Alexa Lautieri – Toll Gate High School
Mabel Lebowitz – Cranston High School West
Tasslen Matteson – South Kingstown High School
Helen Mita – North Kingstown High School
Satyarupaa Mohan – La Salle Academy
Marlow Moser – East Greenwich High School
Owen Myers – East Providence High School
Alexandra Nourjian – St. George's School
Christiaan Pina – Lincoln High School
Alexander Razo – The MET High School
Audrey Slaughter-Biello – Smithfield High School
Abigail Thibodeau – La Salle Academy
Meera Trivedi – Lincoln School
Teen Ambassador applications for the 2026/2027 academic year will be available in the Spring of 2026; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teen-ambassador.
