PPAC Reveals 2025-2026 Teen Ambassadors

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced the selection of thirty high school students for its 2025/2026 Teen Ambassador program. Now in its second year, the Teen Ambassador program is a community outreach and engagement initiative of the Providence Performing Arts Center, designed for high school students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades across Rhode Island and within a twenty-mile radius from PPAC into southeastern Massachusetts. Students were chosen as Teen Ambassadors through an application process; their applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of esteemed business professionals.

As Teen Ambassadors, these students will learn about non-performance career paths in the performing arts by attending monthly meetings at PPAC taught by theatre professionals. Teen Ambassadors will also attend shows at PPAC and earn community service hours by volunteering at education and engagement events. Additionally, through participation in this program, Teen Ambassadors will learn leadership, networking and communication skills so that they will be able to step into their futures with confidence. They will also start building their connections with business professionals and their future colleagues.

The 2025-2026 Providence Performing Arts Center's Teen Ambassadors are:

Aimee Anderson – North Kingstown High School

Cayden Camacho – Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts

Juliana Centracchio – Seekonk High School

Catarina Colberg – The Greene School

Malvin Cruz Urena - Providence Career and Technical Academy

Hailey Dunn – The Prout School

Leo Finkle – Cranston High School West

Natalie Francese – Westerly High School

Ashley Gomez – Classical High School

Maddie Hennessy – East Greenwich High School

Julia Hoffman – Providence Career and Technical Academy

Hazel Holmes – Attleboro High School

Lillyana Isbell – Westerly High School

Tyler Klingensmith – Cranston High School West

Ava Lyne LaFountain – Coventry High School

Sayuri Lakhar – Moses Brown School

Sadie Lang – South Kingstown High School

Alexa Lautieri – Toll Gate High School

Mabel Lebowitz – Cranston High School West

Tasslen Matteson – South Kingstown High School

Helen Mita – North Kingstown High School

Satyarupaa Mohan – La Salle Academy

Marlow Moser – East Greenwich High School

Owen Myers – East Providence High School

Alexandra Nourjian – St. George's School

Christiaan Pina – Lincoln High School

Alexander Razo – The MET High School

Audrey Slaughter-Biello – Smithfield High School

Abigail Thibodeau – La Salle Academy

Meera Trivedi – Lincoln School

Teen Ambassador applications for the 2026/2027 academic year will be available in the Spring of 2026; students who are interested in applying may visit ppacri.org/teen-ambassador.