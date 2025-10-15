PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Begins At The Contemporary Theater Company October 24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Season with Peter and the Starcatcher, opening October 24 at 7 p.m. at 327 Main Street in Wakefield.

The production, directed by Aaron Blanck, transforms the CTC’s black box space into a world of adventure and imagination, bringing the origins of Peter Pan to life in a whimsical and heartfelt theatrical event.

Adapted for the stage by Rick Elice from the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Peter and the Starcatcher serves as a wildly inventive prequel to J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, telling the story of how an orphan boy became the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, how Hook found his hook, and how Neverland discovered its magic. The production blends comedy, fantasy, and live theatrical invention, celebrating the childlike wonder of storytelling while offering a wink to the grown-ups in the audience.

“It’s a story that’s silly and joyful, but it also brings a message of hope and courage,” says Paula Glen, Artistic Director of the CTC. “We all could use a little more of that right now.”

Adding to the show’s inventive design, each performance features a live creation of set and props using chalk drawings. “The entire set and props are drawn on stage each night,” says Glen. “We go through a lot of chalk!” General Manager Maggie Cady adds, “It has a bit of a Harold and the Purple Crayon sensibility, where the actors are creating the world around them as they go. It’s fascinating to watch and adds to the magic.”

The ensemble cast includes EJ Caraveo, Jenna Goulart, Caleigh Belle Pearce, Rachel Hanauer, Steph Rodger, Ayana Lyn Desimone, Christina Smith, Lauren Matthias, Mary Paolino, Amina Cunningham, and Sydney Hermanson.

Preview performances are October 24 and 25, with the official opening on November 1. Performances continue through November 22, including evening shows at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available at the door for preview performances.

“Previews are the first audiences that get to see the show,” says Cady. “Audiences are the final piece of the puzzle—no show is truly complete until the first audience sees it.”

Peter and the Starcatcher is a highlight of CTC’s 20th Anniversary Season, reaffirming the company’s mission to connect audiences through storytelling that inspires laughter, reflection, and wonder.

Tickets are available at contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at 401-218-0282.