Nicolas King to Open Theatre By The Sea Summer Concert Series

Attached (and below) please find a photo and press release announcing the appearance of Rhode Island's own Nicolas King, who will be opening Theatre By The Sea's 2021 Summer Concert Series with his new show, Hindsight's 2020, on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10.



POP-JAZZ CROONER NICOLAS KING

BRINGS NEW SHOW TO THEATRE BY THE SEA

WAKEFIELD, RI – Theatre By The Sea's owner and producer Bill Hanney, who recently announced the reopening of Theatre By The Sea after a 21-month intermission, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, is ecstatic to open the 2021 Summer Concert Series with Rhode Island's own Nicolas King on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 pm.

Nicolas King has been performing since he was four years old. Having been in three Broadway productions before the age of twelve is no small feat! Aside from appearing opposite Tom Selleck in A Thousand Clowns and Carol Burnett's Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince, he was Broadway's longest running Chip in Disney's Beauty and The Beast. Mr. King has also appeared in dozens of national television commercials, including his award-winning “Oscar Mayer Lunchables” commercial. He has appeared on numerous television talk shows including “The View,” “The Today Show,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” “Liza & David,” and twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, (including Leno's final week as host in 2014). Nicolas' latest album, “Act One - Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings,” was released in 2021 with Club 44 Records and features collaborations with Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, hit-maker Charles Calello, and longtime musical director Mike Renzi. He performed on the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for eight consecutive years live in Las Vegas, originated the voice of Oscar on Discovery Kids' “Kenny The Shark” and is the recipient of the 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, the 2010 Julie Wilson Award, the 2015 AMG Award for Artist of the Year, the 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, the 2019 Legends Award for his contribution to the preservation of the Great American Songbook, and the 2021 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Swing Act. In addition to performing with artists such as Tony Danza, Andrea McArdle, Jack Jones, Lainie Kazan, Donna McKechnie, Faith Prince, Billy Paul, Jennifer Holliday, Debby Boone, and Linda Lavin, he has also performed alongside his mentor, the legendary Liza Minnelli, since he was eleven years old as her opening act from 2002-2012, touring throughout the country. Mr. King has performed on many iconic stages including concerts and appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, 54 Below, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and aboard Silversea and Crystal Cruises.

Accompanied by the Mike Renzi Trio, Nicolas will be performing a collection of jazz, pop and Broadway songs which celebrate the ups and downs of a year we are all happy is over. This optimistic set highlights lessons learned, new perspectives gained, and the music that got us through it all.

Hindsight's 2020 with Nicolas King will be at Theatre By The Sea on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 8:00 pm. Additional performances for the 2021 Summer Concert Series will take place on July 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 at 8:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $52 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are currently on sale online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Saturday by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Theatre By The Sea has had many incarnations since opening on August 7, 1933. Tommy Brent saved the theatre from demolition in 1967 and ran it successfully until FourQuest Entertainment took over the lease in 1988. Following extensive renovations, FourQuest reopened the theatre in the spring of 1989 and continued producing high quality entertainment at the seaside playhouse until the fall of 2003. Bill Hanney purchased the property in 2007 and, with producing partners, successfully mounted a production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, just six weeks later, reopening the historic theatre on August 8, 2007. Since then, Theatre By The Sea has continued to produce a four-musical subscription season, a late-night cabaret series, a children's theatre festival, and a children's summer theatre camp.

