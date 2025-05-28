New Bedford ROOTS & BRANCHES 'FRINGE' FESTIVAL Debuts In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, New Bedford's celebrated music scene gets a fresh twist with the launch of the NB ROOTS & BRANCHES 'FRINGE' FESTIVAL, a bold new addition to the city's festival calendar that shines a spotlight on authentic soul, blues, and funk traditions often left out of the folk festival spotlight.

The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Interwoven Art Studio (681 Pleasant St, New Bedford). Presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective and Interwoven Art Studio, the 'FRINGE' offers audiences a deeper, more inclusive take on American roots music, expanding the lens through which festivalgoers experience "folk" and "traditional" art forms.

Supported in part by Mass Cultural Council, New Bedford Creative, MassDevelopment TDI, Polyphonic Studios, and the Osborne Trust Fellowship, the festival is rooted in community values and cultural representation. It's a response-and a remedy-to the persistent sidelining of Black, Brown, and Indigenous musical voices in mainstream folk circuits.

"Traditional folk and roots festivals often treat artists of color as tokens or exotic footnotes," says Oversoul Theatre Collective. "The 'FRINGE' was born out of a need for a broader definition of American roots music-one that reflects the full story."

Rather than an opposition to the main NB Roots & Branches Festival, the 'FRINGE' is an expansion-an invitation to hear more, feel more, and groove more. Anchoring the event is a performance by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, a multi-award-winning artist known for his high-energy Acoustic Soul, Blues, and Funk. His appearance is both an artistic highlight and a symbol of the genre's rightful place within the festival landscape.

The 'FRINGE' is also a practical intervention. "We submitted to the main festival two years in a row and never heard back," organizers explained. "But we get it-volunteer-run festivals are stretched thin. So we decided to help out and create a complementary event that gives more artists and audiences a reason to celebrate." Presented by: Oversoul Theatre Collective and Interwoven Art Studio. Supported by: Mass Cultural Council, New Bedford Creative, MassDevelopment TDI, Polyphonic Studios, and the Osborne Trust Fellowship

The result is an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and community-free and open to the public.

NB ROOTS & BRANCHES 'FRINGE' FESTIVAL

Featuring: Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Interwoven Art Studio, 681 Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA

Admission: Free / Donations Encouraged

