NOISES OFF! Comes to the Contemporary Theater Company

The Contemporary Theater Company will bring Michael Frayn’s riotous comedy Noises Off to the stage this summer. Previews begin June 20 and 21, with performances running from June 27 to July 26.

Founded in 2005, The Contemporary Theater Company has spent 20 years creating vibrant, engaging live performances that bring the community together. With a focus on connection, the company continues to delight audiences in Wakefield and beyond.

Directed by Maggie Cady, Noises Off is often hailed as “the funniest farce ever written,” and it’s back by popular demand. This beloved production was previously performed by the company in 2009 and 2014, and now returns to delight audiences once again.

“Noises Off has been one of my favorite shows for many years, and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to bring it to the stage,” says Director Maggie Cady. “I find myself laughing at every rehearsal, even though I’ve seen it all dozens of times now.”

It follows a group of actors as they rehearse and perform a play, with a few complications along the way. Between acts, the set spins around so that the audience goes from watching the play the actors are performing to watching the shenanigans going on backstage.

The ensemble cast features Sami Avigdor, Clare Boyd, Julia Curtin, Tylar Jahumpa, Kenney Knisely, Edwin O’Connor, Terry Simpson, Valerie Tarantino, and Jaybird Walker.

“I grew up performing with my parents in their troupe Laughing Matters. I’ve always believed wholeheartedly that laughing does indeed matter, and this show is guaranteed to leave you feeling lighter after a good dose of laughter,” says Cady.

Accessible seating is available as an option when purchasing your tickets, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy and laughter of live theater. Tickets are on sale now, and patrons are encouraged to secure seats early for this must-see summer hit!

