NEWPORT NEWWORKS Musical Theater Festival Launches This August 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new destination for the development of bold, original musicals is taking flight this summer. Academy Award-nominated producer Peilin Chou and producer Jeanne Hagerty have announced the launch of Newport NewWorks, a nonprofit musical theater festival debuting August 3–17, 2025, in Newport, Rhode Island.

The festival, which aims to foster innovation in musical theater while building on Newport’s legacy as a hub for jazz and folk music, will feature two new musicals in developmental workshop presentations: Ink & Paint and Peripheral. All artists will live and work on-site in Newport for two weeks of intensive development, culminating in public performances that offer audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

Festival Lineup

Peripheral

Friday, August 15 at 7 PM

Eventbrite Tickets

By Mark Aaron James (co-book, music & lyrics) and Sarah Elizabeth Grace (co-book)

Directed by Sean Daniels | Music Direction by Andy Collopy

An evocative musical exploring the lives of people captured just outside the frame of history’s most famous photographs.

Ink & Paint

Saturday, August 16 at 7 PM

Eventbrite Tickets

By Danielle Moore (music, lyrics, concept) and Marjorie Duffield (book, additional lyrics)

Directed by Liz Carlson | Music Direction by Josh Kight

A documusical celebrating the unsung women of Disney’s golden age of animation who fought for recognition in a male-dominated industry.

Festival Pass (Both Shows)

Eventbrite 2-Show Package

About Newport NewWorks

Founded by Chou (Over the Moon, Abominable) and Hagerty (Roundabout Theatre Company, Livent Inc.), Newport NewWorks is a developmental festival focused on musical theater with emotional resonance and cultural impact. Participants are supported by Broadway-level actors and creatives and immersed in a collaborative, residency-based creative process.

For more information, visit www.newportnewworks.org.

Comments

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...