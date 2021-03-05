Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mixed Magic Theatre Presents JAMMIN' FREQUENCIES

JAMMIN' FREQUENCIES is a lightly-curated jam session featuring some of Mixed Magic's favorite musicians.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Hosted for the first time in the summer of 2020, Mixed Magic Theatre is bringing back JAMMIN' FREQUENCIES, a lightly-curated jam session featuring some of Mixed Magic's favorite musicians. Jammin' Frequencies will broadcast Friday, March 26 at 7:30 PM.

Mixed Magic Theatre established its online event series, "Theatre At A Distance," in May 2020. The online schedule for the series continues to be posted monthly on Mixed Magic Theatre's website.

Visit WWW.MMTRI.ORG for more information.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage Phone Case
Future Broadway Star T-Shirt
Triple Threat T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories
FirstWorks Presents OUR COUNTRY: ART AND ACTIVISM IN CONVERSATION Photo

FirstWorks Presents OUR COUNTRY: ART AND ACTIVISM IN CONVERSATION

THE RACE Returns to The Wilbury Theatre Group By Popular Demand Photo

THE RACE Returns to The Wilbury Theatre Group By Popular Demand

Newport Music Festival Presents Seventeen Outdoor Concerts This July Photo

Newport Music Festival Presents Seventeen Outdoor Concerts This July

BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPACs Arts Showcase Photo

BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPAC's Arts Showcase


More Hot Stories For You

  • LunART Celebrates Young Artists In A Virtual Visual Arts Exhibition
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison Presents WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
  • Plymouth Arts Center Presents “Sentimental Journey in Song” Concert