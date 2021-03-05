Mixed Magic Theatre Presents JAMMIN' FREQUENCIES

Hosted for the first time in the summer of 2020, Mixed Magic Theatre is bringing back JAMMIN' FREQUENCIES, a lightly-curated jam session featuring some of Mixed Magic's favorite musicians. Jammin' Frequencies will broadcast Friday, March 26 at 7:30 PM.

Mixed Magic Theatre established its online event series, "Theatre At A Distance," in May 2020. The online schedule for the series continues to be posted monthly on Mixed Magic Theatre's website.

Visit WWW.MMTRI.ORG for more information.