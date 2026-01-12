Kenny Finkle's INDOOR/ OOUTDOOR Begins At Little Theatre of Fall River In March

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Theatre of Fall River has announced the Cast and Creative Team for the SouthCoast premier of Kenny Finkle's Indoor/ Outdoor which is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original Off-Broadway run.

The production will be led by Zachary Boulay as Shuman and Kylie Serpa as Samantha. They will be joined by Julia Curtin as Matilda and Mike Thompson as Oscar. Rounding out the cast are Isabel Correa, Sarah Deston Gifford, Joan LaFontaine, Jennifer Karam Medeiros, and Kim Silvia-Pare.

The production will be directed by Deborah Sadler with Heather Gaffney-Hsu as Production Stage Manager. Scenic Design by David Allen Jeffrey, Lighting Supervision by David Faria, and Sound Supervision by Joel Marcucilli

In this unabashedly sentimental and charmingly romantic comedy, a cat named Samantha has just started living with a guy named Shuman who she believes is her true love. At first everything seems to be going great, but soon Samantha realizes that Shuman doesn't always seem to understand her. Indoor/Outdoor is an allegory about the difficulties and joys of all manner of relationships.

Kenny Finkle's (playwright) theatre work spans both traditional and non-traditional forms and has been produced and developed nationally at such respected venues as the DR2 Theatre, American Repertory Theater (A.R.T), Ars Nova, The Orchard Project, Trinity Repertory Company, and the Keen Company. His most recent play, Touch, was presented in the fall of 2024 at Theatre Aspen's prestigious Solo Flights Festival and will receive a production in Spring 2026. His plays, including Indoor/Outdoor and A Thousand Years, are published by well-known publishers such as Broadway Play Publishing, Smith and Krauss, and Concord Theatricals.

Kenny is also an Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at Marymount Manhattan College, where he coordinates the Writing for the Stage concentration.

Performances will take place at Little Theatre of Fall River's Firebarn at 340 Prospect St in Fall River; March 19-21 and March 26-28 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances scheduled for March 22 and March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Founded in 1935, Little Theatre of Fall River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and one of the oldest continuously operating theatre companies in the United States. The company has presented productions to the Greater Fall River community for more than 90 years and is a multiple Moss Hart Award recipient.