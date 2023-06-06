INCIDENT AT VICHY Comes to Head Trick Theatre This Month

Ten people, rounded up off the street, sit in a detention center in Nazi-collaborationist France, suspected of being Jewish. Waiting to be called in to the room where they and their papers will be inspected and questioned, they confront the truth of what will happen to the people who do not come back through that door, and of the fear, hatred, and complicity that lie in the human heart.

“Incident at Vichy is sixty years old and feels shockingly, upsettingly contemporary,” says artistic director Rebecca Maxfield. “Issues of antisemitism, complicity, rising fascism, and the desperate need for empathy and solidarity with the ‘other’ did not end with the Holocaust, and Arthur Miller’s words will strike surprising chords with audiences that resonate long after they have left the theatre.”

Head Trick Theatre presents

INCIDENT AT VICHY

by Arthur Miller



directed by Rebecca Maxfield



WITH:

Blanche Case

Andrew Conley

Christopher Ferreira

Neal Leaheey

Emily MacLean

David Adams Murphy

Emma Sheldon

Julian Trilling

David Weber

Darby Wilson

and ensemble

Friday, June 16: 7:30pm

Sunday, June 18: 2:00pm

Thursday, June 22: 7:30pm*

Friday, June 23: 7:30pm

Saturday, June 24: 7:30pm

Sunday, June 25: 2:00pm

Thursday, June 29: 7:30pm*

Friday, June 30: 7:30pm

Saturday, July 1: 7:30pm

Sunday, July 2: 2:00pm

Sunday matinees will be followed by talkbacks with the artists and invited guests. Please get in touch if you have any questions about potentially upsetting content that may appear in the play.