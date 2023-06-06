INCIDENT AT VICHY Comes to Head Trick Theatre This Month

Performances run June 16-July 2.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Ten people, rounded up off the street, sit in a detention center in Nazi-collaborationist France, suspected of being Jewish. Waiting to be called in to the room where they and their papers will be inspected and questioned, they confront the truth of what will happen to the people who do not come back through that door, and of the fear, hatred, and complicity that lie in the human heart.

Incident at Vichy is sixty years old and feels shockingly, upsettingly contemporary,” says artistic director Rebecca Maxfield. “Issues of antisemitism, complicity, rising fascism, and the desperate need for empathy and solidarity with the ‘other’ did not end with the Holocaust, and Arthur Miller’s words will strike surprising chords with audiences that resonate long after they have left the theatre.”

More Information

Head Trick Theatre presents
INCIDENT AT VICHY
by Arthur Miller

directed by Rebecca Maxfield

WITH:
Blanche Case
Andrew Conley
Christopher Ferreira
Neal Leaheey
Emily MacLean
David Adams Murphy
Emma Sheldon
Julian Trilling
David Weber
Darby Wilson
and ensemble

Friday, June 16: 7:30pm
Sunday, June 18: 2:00pm

Thursday, June 22: 7:30pm*
Friday, June 23: 7:30pm
Saturday, June 24: 7:30pm
Sunday, June 25: 2:00pm

Thursday, June 29: 7:30pm*
Friday, June 30: 7:30pm
Saturday, July 1: 7:30pm
Sunday, July 2: 2:00pm

Sunday matinees will be followed by talkbacks with the artists and invited guests. Please get in touch if you have any questions about potentially upsetting content that may appear in the play.



