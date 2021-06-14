FAIRY TALE FARM Will Be Performed Live at Coggeshall Farm in July

Starting on Friday, July 10th, the Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, Rhode Island will magically be transformed into Fairy Tale Farm. Guests will be transported into an enchanted countryside where they'll meet characters from several beloved fairytales, all now living beside each other on a farm on the edge of the ocean. Each character steps out of their home for the first time in a while; from "real-boy" Pinocchio, to a recently awakened beautiful princess-turned-influencer, to Lil Red Riding Hood's once-devoured grandmother, to an entrepreneurial Goldilocks and her fiancé Baby Bear, to a self-aware third little pig. Map in hand, guests have the freedom to explore as the sun goes down on this enchanted farm. Hilarity ensues as characters we thought we've known since childhood finally decide to get real.

Fairy Tale Farm is conceived and directed by P.J. Griffith (Broadway's American Idiot, Off Broadway's Giant, Sleep No More, Rock Of Ages) and is co-written by Alanna Smith (FBI: Most Wanted, Walnut Street Theater's Young Frankenstein).

Fairy Tale Farm stars Jade Genga, Bryce Crumlish, Laura Rocklyn and Alexander Demetrius Rivera, each playing multiple roles throughout. Music is provided by Providence-based singer songwriter Briana White. Food and drinks are provided by the Gnarly Vines food truck. The experience is produced by ClockJack Productions, Coggeshall Farm Museum and Old Sturbridge Village.

Tickets are available for 5 PM and 6 PM entry times each evening at https://www.coggeshallfarm.org/event/fairy-tale-farm