Epic Theatre to Premiere STAY IN, STAY SAFE Series

Epic Theatre Company is premiering its brand new digital series entitled "Stay Safe, Stay In" featuring programming specifically designed for a mobile audience during a distracting time. The programming is spread out over multiple platforms and will continue to roll-out over the next few weeks.

"Right now, smaller theaters are facing challenges like we've never seen before," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "But many of us have also spent a sizable amount of our history building on spaces for new audiences--and those spaces are digital. While there is no replacement for sitting in a room and experiencing work as a community, right now art still serves a purpose, and that purpose is to connect people with the resources we have available to us. With that in mind, we at Epic have come up with a slate of short and sweet offerings that play as well on a phone as they do on a laptop."

These programs include two new Instagram interview series with Executive Director Megan Ruggiero called "Epic Moms" and Epic Artistic Associate Angelique Dina interviewing members of other non-profits to see how they're faring, a video advice column from Aaron Blanck called "Ask Aaron," an instructional/comedic series with Epic Actor Kerry Giorgi called "Cocktails w/Kerry," the brand new Epic Writers Club featuring weekly contents and prizes, and much more.

"It starts with the needs of an audience, and right now, we think audiences are looking for breaks throughout their day where they can laugh, smile, or learn how other members of their community are faring. It's theater for the TikTok generation, and it's helping us think about reaching not just the audience we had, but the audience we want to have when we're all able to be back in a theater."

Many of these programs are available on the Epic Patreon, where people can sign up and receive new content almost daily for a small monthly fee. It's one way Epic plans on weathering the storm, and it's a way for people to support the company through small donations over time rather than all at once. Epic Artist Lauren Pothier will be premiering a new series on it this weekend along with Epic's new podcast "Tiger Kweenz" where Broccoli and Epic alum Betsy Rinaldi discuss Netflix's popular new series "King Tiger."

"We hope to continue with many of these programs even after our current crisis comes to an end. Digital content has always been the new frontier, and Epic has one of the biggest social media profiles in the state, which gives the opportunity to stay involved in the lives of our artists and our audiences until we see them again."

To sign up for the Epic Patreon, go to www.Patreon.com/EpicTheatreCo and for more information, e-mail Info@EpicTheatreRI.org

Photo Credit: Dave Cantelli





