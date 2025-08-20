Curt Columbus To Conclude Tenure At Trinity Rep In Fall 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Repertory Company has announced that The Laura H. Harris Artistic Director Curt Columbus will step down from his role in Fall 2026 after two decades of leadership.

“This is not a decision I take lightly, nor is it sudden: In 2015, I first put together a succession plan,” Columbus said. “But it is time for new adventures, for me and for Trinity Repertory Company. I firmly believe that every artistic endeavor needs renewal and revitalization. While I could stay at Trinity Rep forever, the health of the theater and its artistry depends upon this kind of change. In the meantime, I hope you will celebrate with me, the work we've done together, and what the future holds.”

Columbus became Trinity Rep's sixth Artistic Director in January 2006. He has served for over 20 seasons—longer than any other Artistic Director in the company’s history aside from Founding Artistic Director Adrian Hall. At Trinity Rep, Columbus directed more than 25 productions, including classical works, contemporary plays, world premieres, musicals, and multiple stagings of A Christmas Carol. Trinity Rep also premiered three of his own plays (Paris by Night, The Dreams of Antigone, and Sparrow Grass) and produced his acclaimed translations of Chekhov, Feydeau, and Lope De Vega.

Before arriving in Providence, Columbus spent nearly two decades in Chicago theater, serving as Associate Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theater, Director of the University of Chicago's University Theater, and Artistic Associate at Victory Gardens Theater.

During his tenure, Trinity Rep expanded its national reputation and strengthened its local impact. The company produced at least one new play each season, including Social Creatures by future Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury and The Song of Summer by Lauren Yee. Columbus also championed stories rooted in Rhode Island, including La Broa' (Broad Street) and The Prince of Providence, the highest-grossing non-holiday production in Trinity Rep history.

Columbus has been a leading voice for equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism, while also mentoring the next generation of arts leaders through programs like the Kennedy Center/LORT ASPIRE Arts Leadership Fellows Program. In 2014, the Rhode Island General Assembly recognized Trinity Rep as The State Theater of Rhode Island under his leadership.

Beyond artistic programming, Columbus has been a key steward of the Lederer Theater Center, launching efforts in 2017 to reimagine and modernize Trinity Rep’s historic home. His vision for the building ensures it will remain a hub of creativity and community for decades to come.

“All of Rhode Island owes a debt of gratitude to Curt for his commitment to community engagement, dedication to education, enthusiasm for the important work Trinity Rep does, and inviting everyone around him to share in the pure joy of experiencing the theater's great stage work,” said Board of Trustees Chair Kibbe Reilly.

Management Consultants for the Arts is leading the national search for Columbus’s successor, alongside a Trinity Rep search committee of company members, staff, and trustees.

“Curt's visionary leadership has shaped Trinity Rep's artistic legacy for nearly two decades, bringing bold storytelling to our stages while deeply connecting us to our community as the State Theater of Rhode Island,” said Executive Director Katie Liberman. “As I celebrate his extraordinary contributions, and acknowledge my gratitude, I also look ahead with excitement to this moment of transformation.”

About Trinity Repertory Company

Founded in 1963, Rhode Island’s Tony Award-winning Trinity Rep has created professional theater for and with its community for more than 60 years. Each season, Trinity Rep produces a wide range of classics, contemporary plays, musicals, and new works, along with innovative education programs. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has welcomed nearly two million audience members over four decades.

Trinity Rep’s 2025–26 Season begins in September 2025 with productions of Cold War Choir Practice, A Christmas Carol, The Roommate, The Winter’s Tale, Primary Trust, and Next to Normal. Subscriptions are now on sale at www.trinityrep.com.