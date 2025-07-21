CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will captivate audiences at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) this holiday season with a holiday spectacular for the entire family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this nationally acclaimed annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts.

Now is the perfect time to start planning for the holidays because tickets for CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE go on sale this Thurs, July 24 at 10A for four unforgettable performances at PPAC on December 19 – 21.

Enchanting and fun for children to seniors, the one and only CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers including an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and more. Singers, dancers, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Reimagined for 2025, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes.

Guests will be on the edge of their seats as a cast of holiday characters come to life, captivating audiences while defying gravity. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make unforgettable memories together.