CHICAGO IN CONCERT to be Presented at West Bay Community Theater

West Bay Community Theater will present its August 2025 production of CHICAGO - IN CONCERT on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30pm at the North Kingstown Town Beach bandshell (rain date Sunday, August 17th.)

WBCT returns to the beach with their annual musical extravaganza. Besides a high-quality musical theater experience, audience members will enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the NK Town Beach as well as food truck offerings from Hometown Poke, The Daily Delish, and Palagis.

This production of CHICAGO-IN CONCERT is music-focused, with minimal staging in addition to multimedia support (live video enhancement and show-related imagery). All music will be live with no pre-recorded and/or backing tracks. It's a feast for the eyes and ears in a hybrid musical theater event! Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, insect repellant, and anything else that you need to be comfortable on an August night at the beach.

WBCT has had its eyes on Chicago for a long time, especially after their successful 2023 production of Cabaret.

“Chicago and Cabaret are both Kander and Ebb classics,” says show Director Terry Shea. “They are sister shows in a way, but Chicago is certainly more whimsical and charming. Where Cabaret is darker and ends starkly, Chicago, for all its harsh reality and exploration of fame and the media, leaves audiences smiling and singing along. We may not love all the protagonists of Cabaret, but everyone roots for the two killer (quite literally) divas of Chicago, as well as most everyone else in the story. It's a tale of survival, street smarts, and gaming a rotten system, but if you live – they love you! We have an eager and talented cast and a crack orchestra waiting to pull out all the stops for this one. Chicago is one of those shows that, even if you aren't very familiar, you'll realize that you know more of this music than you thought you did. We've continued to up our game in many technical areas as well, so expect another WBCT blockbuster. Tickets are already outpacing sales for any show we've ever produced and it's only July. You'll want to get your reservations in sooner rather than later!”

The cast of CHICAGO – IN CONCERT features Cienna McNamara as Annie, Greg Gillis as Amos, Dave Antocci as Billy Flynn, and Patty Mott as Mama Morton. Madisen Cardona stars as Roxie, with Laura Thompson as Velma and Paul Newcombe as Mary Sunshine. Elle Roy plays Hunyak, Mallory Cash is June, Genevra Stewart appears as Liz, and Molly Berard portrays Mona. Rounding out the ensemble are Pam Jackson, Tali Russell, Rylie Appolonia (also on violin), Mahria Trepes (also understudy for Mama), Noah Martinez, and Featured Male Ensemble member Mike Daniels.