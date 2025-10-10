Ballet Rhode Island To Debut Off THE WALL, Collaboration Of Dance and American Impressionism  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Rhode Island will present the season-opening production Off the Wall, a unique and evocative collaboration with the Westerly Museum of American Impressionism. Across five performances in Providence and Westerly, the Company will premiere three choreographies inspired directly by works from the Museum's collection, transforming painted vistas into living movement.

Highlighting the program are new works by an acclaimed trio of choreographers:

· John Lam, principal dancer with Boston Ballet and a featured artist on the international dance TV series Étoile, brings his dynamic, contemporary voice to the stage.

· Emily Mistretta, a celebrated former Kansas City Ballet dancer, contributes her choreographic vision shaped by years of professional experience and artistic sensitivity.

· Yury Yanowsky, Ballet RI's resident choreographer and former Boston Ballet Principal, continues to shape the company's repertoire with his signature innovation.

These world premieres will be performed by Ballet Rhode Island's 18-member professional company, whose dancers hail from around the globe, each bringing their unique artistry to this transformative production.

"By performing in diverse venues and forging new collaborative opportunities, we're reaching more audiences and building a vibrant, accessible future for ballet," said Kathleen Breen Combes, Ballet RI's Artistic Executive Director.

Ballet Rhode Island extends gratitude to the Westerly Museum of American Impressionism for facilitating access to its collection and providing artistic inspiration for this inventive production.

Performance Schedule & Venues

Woodman Center at Moses Brown School

250 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI

· October 24 - 7:00 p.m.

· October 25 - 1:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· October 26 - 1:30 p.m.

United Theatre

5 Canal Street, Westerly, RI 02891

· November 1 - 7:00 p.m.

· Additional matinee: Peter and the Wolf (A Children's Ballet) - 1:00 p.m.