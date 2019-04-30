Alan Parsons Live Project Will Play The VETS
Just announced! Alan Parsons Live Project will play The VETS in Providence for one night only: Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3rd at noon.Alan Parsons is best known for his time with The Alan Parson's Project and its string of hit albums like I Robot (1977), Pyramid (1978), The Turn of a Friendly Card (1980), Eye in the Sky (1982), Ammonia Avenue (1984), Vulture Culture (1985), Stereotomy (1986) and Gaudi (1987). The Grammy-nominated musician was also involved in the production of other significant albums like The Beatle's Abbey Road and Let it Be, and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Parson's still collaborates with luminaries throughout the music world, is releasing new albums, and believes in giving back to his community through benefits and other fundraising initiatives. For a Full Bio Click Here. Tickets, on sale Friday, are $79.50 - $39.50, and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com, by calling 401.421.ARTS, or in person at The VETS/PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset, Providence. Box Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm; Saturday 10am - 2pm. Summer Box Hours are Monday - Thursday 10am - 3pm, and will begin June 10. The VETS is located at One Avenue of the Arts, Providence. The VETS on-site Box Office is only open on show days. For a complete list of The VETS events visit TheVetsRI.com.