Just announced! Alan Parsons Live Project will play The VETS in Providence for one night only: Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3rd at noon.

Alan Parsons is best known for his time with The Alan Parson's Project and its string of hit albums like I Robot (1977), Pyramid (1978), The Turn of a Friendly Card (1980), Eye in the Sky (1982), Ammonia Avenue (1984), Vulture Culture (1985), Stereotomy (1986) and Gaudi (1987). The Grammy-nominated musician was also involved in the production of other significant albums like The Beatle's Abbey Road and Let it Be, and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Parson's still collaborates with luminaries throughout the music world, is releasing new albums, and believes in giving back to his community through benefits and other fundraising initiatives. For a Full Bio Click Here.





