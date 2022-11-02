AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE Plays The Providence Performing Arts Center, This December

16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katharine McPhee are taking their viral Instagram show on the road this December.



An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee plays the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, December 4 at 7P. Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.2787. Ticket prices are $39.50 - $79.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. All ages are welcome at this performance!

Coming directly from the Living Room to the stage, this intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé etc. and Katharine's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Waitress. Plus, some of their holiday favorites that they just love!

To get audiences into the Holiday spirit, the power-duo will also be performing songs from their upcoming Christmas album, Christmas Songs, which is out digitally on Black Friday, November 25th

David Foster is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for "Best Original Songs," Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character "Betty Boop." He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller "Lucky Us."

Katharine McPhee can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series Country Comfort. Previously she starred as 'Paige Dineen' on the CBS' spy drama Scorpion and was featured in NBC's award-winning musical series Smash, about the making of Broadway theatricals, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community, and Family Guy.

Katharine also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the Broadway and West End productions of 'Waitress'.