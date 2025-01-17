News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Freddie-Lee Heath - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ayana Washington - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Dance Production
Bull Durham - Theatre Raleigh

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mark Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall

Best Direction Of A Play
Dustin Britt - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players

Best Ensemble
JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Al Soulier - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mark Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall

Best Musical
RAGTIME - McGregor Hall

Best Performer In A Musical
Kela Quick Jones - MAHALIA - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Bonnie Webster - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEIN' EARNEST - Fuquay-Varina Arts Center

Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players

Best Production of an Opera
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - North Carolina Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Teague - JEKYLL & HYDE - THE MUSICAL - Studio 1

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wil Coulbourn - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alessandra Antonelli - SISTER ACT - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maddie Almers - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Raleigh Little Theatre
 



