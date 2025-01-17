Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Freddie-Lee Heath - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ayana Washington - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre



Best Dance Production

Bull Durham - Theatre Raleigh



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mark Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Britt - THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players



Best Ensemble

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Al Soulier - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mark Hopper - RAGTIME - McGregor Hall



Best Musical

RAGTIME - McGregor Hall



Best Performer In A Musical

Kela Quick Jones - MAHALIA - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Bonnie Webster - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEIN' EARNEST - Fuquay-Varina Arts Center



Best Play

THE CRUCIBLE - Henderson Rec Players



Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - North Carolina Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Teague - JEKYLL & HYDE - THE MUSICAL - Studio 1



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Studio 1



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandra Antonelli - SISTER ACT - Cape Fear Regional Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Maddie Almers - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Studio 1



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Raleigh Little Theatre



Comments