WTF Presents ALABASTER By Audrey Cefaly

Our 7th WTF Virtual Plays Club playreading may be the best yet! WTF will present ALABASTER by Audrey Cefaly and directed by Rachel Burttram on Thursday April 30 at 7:30pm EDT on Twitch.TV/wtheatrefestivalnc.

ALABASTER, winner of the David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize, recipient of a record-breaking 11-city National New Play Network rolling world premiere, and Kilroys List title, explores the meaning and purpose of art and the struggles of the lost souls who create it. Joel Stone, Literary Manager at NJ Rep, describes ALABASTER as "that one-in-a-thousand play that works both as a bittersweet comedy that's full of surprises and as a heart wrenching testament to what it means to be alive in an age of uncertainty."

"I think WTF is moving the needle in terms of what is possible with theatre, it's exciting to see," says playwright Audrey Cefaly, who has been hands-on with our creative team in translating her masterpiece into a virtual experience. Director Rachel Burttram, who originated the role of June, says, "All of us in the theatre community are trying to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing scenario which we find ourselves in, due to COVID 19. The team at WTF are ahead of the curve in many respects in regards to their offerings and how they are embracing technology as the necessary medium during this challenging time. How do we capture the theatrical nature of a play like ALABASTER using this technology? How do we harness the rawness of live performance over streaming feed? It is a enormous challenge but one our collective circumstance demands we face. I could not be more eager to work with this group of women to find creative solutions to the storytelling of this very special work by Audrey Cefaly."

ALABASTER will be performed by an all-Triangle cast including Abbey Toot (ALICE), Johannah Maynard Edwards (JUNE), Laurel Ullman (WEEZY), and Jessica Flemming (BIB).

WHEN & WHAT: Thursday April 30th at 7:30pm EDT: Reading of Audrey Cefaly's ALABASTER

WHERE: A live-stream on Twitch: twitch.tv/wtheatrefestivalnc

Suggested Donation: $5 to paypal.me/wtfestivalnc . Proceeds will pay artists a small honorarium.

MORE INFORMATION at our Facebook event.





