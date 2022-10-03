WAIT WAIT Stand-Up Tour Coming To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts December 15

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! has launched a stand-up comedy tour! This fall, NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program will be traveling to ten cities across the U.S. for nights of stand-up comedy featuring Wait Wait's funniest panelists.

Wait Wait will be in Raleigh at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on December 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10am and are available at dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, 1-800-982-2787, and at the Duke Energy Center box office.

The tour launched in June with pilot shows in Denver and Salt Lake City. "We love doing this," said comedian and host of the tour Alonzo Bodden. "It's not your typical Saturday morning comedy. These are the funniest Wait Wait panelists, uncensored."

"The stand-up tour has the smarts and surprise of Wait Wait, but it's a little more raw, with more laugh-out-loud moments," said Doug Berman, the creator and Benevolent Overlord of Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me. "There's just not enough time during an hour of Wait Wait to really get to know the panelists. They're some of the smartest and funniest people on the planet, and this is a chance to spend an evening laughing with them."

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! is NPR's weekly news quiz. Have a laugh and test your knowledge with today's funniest comedians. And if you can't get enough, try our new mid-week show, Everyone & Their Mom. Each Wednesday, host Emma Choi takes the story everyone's talking about and uses it as an excuse to hang out with culture makers, Wait Wait panelists, and hilarious new comedians. And if you hate free content, try Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Plus. Your subscription supports the show and unlocks a sponsor-free feed. Learn more at https://plus.npr.org/waitwait.

Now in its 24th year, the Peabody Award-winning show has an audience of more than 3.9 million listeners weekly on 727 NPR member stations. The Wait Wait podcast is downloaded eight hundred thousand times a week. The radio show is a co-production of NPR and Chicago Public Media. All episodes are also available as a podcast in the NPR One app and wherever podcasts are available. To see a schedule of upcoming live shows, visit www.npr.org/waitwait.

