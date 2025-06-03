Triangle Sketch Comedy To Return To TR Studio With WE'RE TRIPPIN'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In "The Uproar: We're Trippin'" Triangle Sketch Comedy explores travel, vacation, and a general sense of wanting to get out of here. All sketches are framed with their usual cutting commentary, surreal sketches, and punny parodies. Join Triangle Sketch and a cast of comedic characters for a show all about taking some much needed R&R.

This show features 1 hour 45 minutes of original sketches written by local writers, comedians, and playwrights. This show's Head Writer is Mikki Marvel with Jon Berahya, Isabella Brezenski, Teddy Durgin, Paul Lao, Roni Nicole, Denise Sepic, Debbie Vu, and Antonio Washington rounding out the writers room. The show features a small but mighty cast who take on more than 100 total characters. The cast includes Zachary Bradley, Isabella Brezenski, Leslie deRosset, Maddie Durgin, Emily Freer, Chris Muntel, Linda Shillito, Andrey Urena, and Shayla Winer. The show is directed by Lenore Clark, who has previously assistant directed for both Triangle Sketch Comedy and Raleigh Little Theatre.

Shows are June 5th-7th, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 8pm at TR Studio at 3027 Barrow Dr, Raleigh, NC 27616.

