Theatre Raleigh Announces CHARACTER BUILDING With Jeremy Jordan and Ariana DeBose

Theatre Raleigh adds to the cannon a monthly show called Character Building. The conversation will explore how the guest star became who they are and how they create the memorable characters we love on the stage or screen. Lauren Kennedy Brady will spend an in-depth 45 minutes with the star then open the floor to three aspiring artists who will get the opportunity to be on screen and ask the artist their questions directly.

The exciting line up is already falling into place with the announcement of the first two guests, Tony Nominees Jeremy Jordan (October 11th) and Ariana DeBose (November 15th).

"The name of the show, Character Buiulding, is a play on the theatrical term 'character' and what goes into the creation, while nodding to how all artists certainly deal with the slings and arrows of show business and how that 'builds character' in another way." says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh Producing Artistic Director. "This online show is geared toward education and the understanding of what goes into the artist's process."

Head to YouTube to see Jeremy Jordan on Character Building on Sunday, October 11th at 7:30pm EST for the first of many wonderfully in-depth conversation with the stars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw5LQ9c_PiA

