Theatre In The Park to Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Ira David Wood III's beloved musical comedy, A Christmas Carol, will return to DPAC for six performances on December 15 - 19, 2021. With a cast of almost 100, this wonderful holiday story is brought to life with great songs and tremendous heart. The humor is topical and sometimes biting but is woven brilliantly into this Broadway quality production. This is not your grandparent's version of the Charles Dickens' classic!

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 12:00 PM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Groups of 10 or more are on sale now by emailing Groups@DPACnc.com.

The tradition returns as Ira David Wood III's A Christmas Carol celebrates its 48th Anniversary this year. The show has been performed annually since 1974 and has been named one of the "Top 20 Events in the Southeast." Cited as "one of the most successful shows in North Carolina theatre history," A Christmas Carol has enjoyed critically acclaimed tours to England and France.

With over one million people having experienced the magic of A Christmas Carol throughout the years, the show regularly sells out. A few of its honors include being named one of the Top 20 Events In The Southeast, the Metro Ovation Award, the Triangle Arts & Entertainment Reader's Choice Award, Proclamations from the Mayor of Raleigh and the Governor of North Carolina, Proclamations from Compiegne, France and Kingston-Upon-Hull, England, and the distinct privilege of being the first theatrical production staged at DPAC.

Continue a family tradition or start a new one. Join one of North Carolina's grandest holiday traditions as it returns to the stage.



For more information on the show, visit: www.DPACnc.com or www.TheatreInthePark.com.

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com