Sixth Vivace International Music Festival's Showcase Concert Series to Take Place This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vivace Music Foundation will present the sixth edition of the Vivace International Music Festival's Showcase Concert Series, hosted in Wilmington, North Carolina. Part of the Vivace International Music Festival, running from July 30th through August 10th, the Vivace Music Foundation's continues its mission to create the most dynamic learning experiences for aspiring musicians, regardless of their financial resources, and to present world-class concerts to music lovers around the globe.

In 2025, The Vivace International Music Festival will provide over 100 young musicians with unrivaled learning opportunities, solo appearances in beautiful halls, and intense instruction with world-class faculty artists.

And for Students and Festival Attendees, Vivace will immerse Wilmington, North Carolina in five world-class concerts from our guest and faculty artists as well as daily open master classes, interactive lectures, conversations, and numerous community performances from students.

The 2025 Vivace International Music Festival features five showcase concerts from classical music's great artists: pianists Marc-André Hamelin (11-time GRAMMY nominee) and Alexander Kobrin (Gold Medalist, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition), Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra principal cellist Andrew Shulman, star violinist Amy Schwartz-Moretti, and more!

The 2025 Vivace International Music Festival Showcase Series:

August 2 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: IMPRESSIONS & PASSIONS Featuring Andrew Shulman, Dmitri Berlinsky, Amy Schwartz-Moretti, Paolo Gualdi, and Christopher Guzman.

August 3 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: Alexander Kobrin: Romantic Reveries

August 7 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: Vivace Rising Stars Concert Discover the stars of tomorrow – violinist Laurel Gagnon and pianist Yizhen Chen

August: 8 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: Marc-André Hamelin: Monumental Voices

August 9 at 7:30pm at the Wilson Center: Vivace Extravaganza featuring co-artistic directors Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers and illustrious Vivace artist faculty in a dazzling display of multiple chamber music and piano ensembles, with a surprise finale!



Comments