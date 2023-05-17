Single Tickets Now On Sale For THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW At Theatre Raleigh

Single tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of "The Weight of Everything We Know" by Durham playwright Allan Maule from May 31-June 11 at Theatre Raleigh.

This production is a full circle moment for Maule, who worked on the play when the manuscript was selected for the competitive 2022 N.C. Playwrights Lab held at Theatre Raleigh last summer. The lab is a premiere, professional program for developing new works by N.C. playwrights.

"From the moment you type 'end of play,' every playwright dreams of getting a world premiere production at a world-class theatre," Maule said. "To have 'The Weight of Everything We Know' produced by a theatre as beloved and accomplished as Theatre Raleigh is a dream come true. I could not be more excited about the team that's bringing my script to life."

Maule's romantic comedy centers on the scientific shift in May 2019 to base a kilogram's mass on mathematical precision instead of physical weight. That shift was a breakthrough in human knowledge but a complete disaster for Lucia and Darrow, a couple on a Bumble date. "When I read about the kilogram changing mass, I knew there was a great dramatic premise there," Maule said. "Here was a breakthrough that would upend everything for scientists, and leave others puzzled and wondering if they needed a new scale. So what if this all happened while a scientist and a non-science type were falling in love? How do you deal with the entire universe changing while you're on a first date?"

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday from May 31-June 11. Single ticket prices range from $30-$45. Tickets are available at https://theatreraleigh.com/.

Maule, who works as a copy writer, video game writer and voice director, is a graduate of Duke University and holds a master's degree in performance studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His previous works include "EverScape" (NYC Fringe 2015 and Sonorous Road Theater), "Two Late" (Carrboro Arts Center 10×10 Festival), "Tales and Fermentations" (Seed Art Share) and "Framing the Shot" (Sonorous Road Theater).

Theatre Raleigh's production of "The Weight of Everything We Know" will be directed by Michael Berry, who directed the theatre's past productions of "A Few Good Men," "All My Sons" and "Rock Of Ages." Berry is an award-winning filmmaker, writer and actor on stage, television and film. His directorial work includes feature films, "Stuck" and "Frontera," which he co-wrote, and episodes of the television show, "Chicago Med." As an actor, Berry appeared on Broadway and on national tours of "Les Miserables," "Sunset Boulevard," "The Who's Tommy," and "Mamma Mia." Darrow will be played by Jeff Ronan, who appeared last fall as Max in Theatre Raleigh's production of "The Play that Goes Wrong." Lucia will be played by Shubhangi Kuchibhotla, who will be making her Theatre Raleigh debut. Kuchibhotla was most recently seen as Shelly in "F*ckboy Frankenstein" at Theatre for the New City in Manhattan.

Other upcoming Theatre Raleigh shows include The Prom (Aug. 2-13, 2023); Barbecue (Oct. 18-29, 2023); and The 1940's Radio Hour (Dec.13-24, 2023). For tickets, go to: theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.