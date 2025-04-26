Scapegoat Initiative Opens in Durham With KEELY AND DU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, Durham welcomes a new theatrical company, Scapegoat Initiative. Founded by Durham-based actor and activist Arin Dickson, Scapegoat Initiative seeks to be an unconventional, daring, and empowering source of art in Durham. Our artistic and political goals are rooted in engaging viewers in social, economic, political, and environmental activism while celebrating intersectionality and uplifting the marginalized voices that surround us.

According to Dickson, "before theatre can speak out against inequality, it has a responsibility to remove its own outdated discriminatory practices so it may become the voice for the people, by the people, and with the people of its community."

For each production, Scapegoat Initiative will partner with local organizations to empower members of the community to act whether through the ballot box, volunteer opportunities, event organization, financial contributions, the opening of space for constructive communication, or the building of lasting relationships. For this inaugural show, we are thrilled to partner with Durham's Shadowbox Studio, among others.

As the inaugural project, Dickson has chosen Durham-based director Dustin Britt to tackle Jane Martin's controversial 1994 Pulitzer-nominated satire Keely and Du. This taut drama chronicles the fate of pregnant kidnapping victim Keely, held for months in a suburban basement-turned prison. The play focuses on Keely's evolving relationship with her seemingly warmhearted adversary Du, a fundamentalist Christian woman who guards Keely to prevent her from terminating her unwanted pregnancy.

According to Britt, "the rampant eradication of reproductive rights in the United States has entered a new era -- a shamelessly fascistic one. Decades of progress toward reproductive justice is being undermined before our very eyes. With this play, we want to bring audiences face-to-face with the key players in this battle for survival. Hopefully we can get past the hypotheticals and statistics and really understand the intimate, human cost of these draconian abortion bans."

The production will be designed by Durham artists, stage managed by Katie Judge, and feature intimacy direction and fight choreography by Katrina Tarson.

Registration is already underway for open auditions, hosted in May by Durham's own Mettlesome.

All performances will take place at Shadowbox Studio: 2200-D Dominion St, Durham, NC 27704. In line with Scapegoat Initiative's commitment to accessibility, all tickets are pay-what-you-can. Scheduled post-show conversations will be announced at a later date. Performances take place July 25 through August 1.

ABOUT ARIN DICKSON (she/they)

With more than 30 years working in theatre, Arin's training includes 4 years as an apprentice at The Old Brick Playhouse, where Arin was also fortunate enough to have worked the few years before moving to NC. While in college, Arin's studies in acting took her abroad to Belfast, NI. There Arin was taught by and performed under the guidance of notable actors/directors such as Ian McElhinney and Carol Moore. While there Arin was also a member of the Lyric Belfast Drama Studio. Memorable performances since moving to NC have been as Alcibiades in Bare Theatre's Timon of Athens directed by Dustin Britt, Cominius in Bare Theatre's Coriolanus directed by Todd Buker, and Deputy Governor Danforth in Henderson Rec Players' The Crucible, also directed by Britt.

ABOUT DUSTIN BRITT (he/they)

Dustin is a Durhamite director, actor, and managing editor of Chatham Life and Style. He is passionate about amplifying marginalized people's stories in immersive theatre settings. Previous topics include economic oppression in Marat/Sade and Timon of Athens, queer and disabled family dynamics in Our Town, persecution of southern queers in Corpus Christi, and the systemic silencing of women in The Crucible. An advocate for expansive casting and consent-based theatre practices, Dustin has trained with Theatrical Intimacy Education and holds a Master of Arts in Education from East Carolina University. He is also the recipient of two BroadwayWorld Regional Awards for Best Director of a Play.

ABOUT SHADOWBOX STUDIO

Shadowbox Studio is a place to film things, watch things, and do things. Even theatre! This production could not happen without their commitment to art, community, and justice in Durham. Shadowbox is perfect for portraits, product photography, interviews, music videos, podcasts, and whatever you can dream up. Learn more about services, events, and booking by visiting shadowboxstudio.org

