SIX, FROZEN, 1776 & More Announced for Truist Broadway at DPAC 2022-2023 Season

Direct from New York, Nederlander will present Truist Broadway at DPAC's, 2022 / 2023 Season. Truist Broadway's new season features the family musical of the year - FROZEN, Tony Award-Winning Best Musical - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, and the hottest ticket of the season, SIX, plus six more remarkable productions that are not to be missed.



Truist Broadway's new season includes:

Disney's FROZEN - The Family Musical of the Year: September 14 - October 2, 2022

ANNIE - The Ultimate Feel-Good Musical is Back and Better than Ever: October 18-23, 2022

HAIRSPRAY - Broadway's Heart-Warming Musical Comedy Returns: November 15-20, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - The Comeback Story of the Queen of Rock n' Roll: January 3-8, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - The Tony and Grammy AwardÂ®-Winning Musical: February 28 - March 5, 2023

BEETLEJUICE - Broadway's Dearly Beloved Musical: April 11-16, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Winner! 10 Tony AwardsÂ® Including Best Musical: May 3-14, 2023

1776 - New Production of the Tony AwardÂ®-Winning Musical: May 30 - June 4, 2023

SIX - The Hottest Ticket of the Season: June 20 - July 2, 2023

New Season Seat Locations Are Now Available

Season seat packages are on sale now for new Truist Broadway Members.

Season packages start as low as $23 a month on an 11-month payment plan.

For more information or to purchase:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC

By phone: 919.680.2787

Online: TruistBroadway.com

Email: Broadway@DPACnc.com

Tickets to each of the individual shows that are part of Truist Broadway at DPAC go on sale later this year.



Detailed Information for Truist Broadway's New Season

Disney's FROZEN: September 14 - October 2, 2022



From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the TonyÂ®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. FROZEN features the songs you love from the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

ANNIE: October 18-23, 2022

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.



ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony AwardÂ®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

HAIRSPRAY: November 15-20, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?



Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).



This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: January 3-8, 2023

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.



This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.



One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.



Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.



JAGGED LITTLE PILL: February 28 - March 5, 2023

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.



Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and Grammy AwardÂ®-winning new musical about a perfectly imperfect American family, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.



You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human...at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.



BEETLEJUICE: April 11-16, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the most is coming to DPAC.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.



With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: May 3-14, 2022

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony AwardsÂ® - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony AwardÂ® winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.



1776: May 30 - June 4, 2023

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?



From American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company, Jeffrey L. Page and Tony AwardÂ® winner Diane Paulus reexamine this pivotal moment in American history in a new production of this Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical.

SIX: June 20 - July 2, 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

About DPAC



Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was nominated in 2020 for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting 450,000 to 550,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.