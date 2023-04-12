Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More on BEETLEJUICE

Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

You'll definitely make it out of this one alive.

Apr. 12, 2023  
Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager who is obsessed with death. Luckily, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon. When Lydia calls on this ghost to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages, and a girl scout who gets scared out of her wit.

After an out-of-town tryout in Washington, D.C., the show opened on April 25th, 2019 at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. Despite an underwhelming critical reception, Beetlejuice receive 8 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical). It also became a hit with audiences thanks to word of mouth as well as a popular performance the cast did on the Tonys with modified lyrics for the opening number. Due to a contractual commitment, the production was scheduled to close at the Winter Garden on June 6th, 2020 to make room for the Hugh Jackman-led revival of The Music Man. Yet when all of Broadway shutdown on March 12th of that year due to COVID-19, the fate of Beetlejuice was all up in the air for a while. Thankfully, it reopened at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on April 8th, 2022, running until January 8th this year.

Now that I've attended the national tour of this stage musical adaptation myself, it's easy to see how it's become an audience favorite. The book by Scott Brown & Anthony King stays true to the (pun intended) spirit of the original film while also beefing things up a bit. It's the same basic premise without ever coming across as a carbon copy. Fans of the movie will not only appreciate that, but they'll also find plenty of surprises in the plot along the way. The musical score by Eddie Perfect perfectly (pun intended) digs into the emotions of the characters while also capturing the tone of this property. Although two songs that were utilized in the film have been incorporated here to great effect.

One of the key differences between this and the movie is that here, the title character is much more front and center. Justin Collette is such a comedic powerhouse as Beetlejuice. Every act of physical comedy he does in the show is a joy to watch. He also nails the voice without ever impersonating Michael Keaton's work in the original. Isabella Esler delivers a strong professional debut as Lydia Deetz. Despite her character being strange and unusual, she's still easy to relate to as it's established early on how much she misses her dead mom. Will Burton & Julianne Godfrey (who went on for Britney Coleman) work very well together as the dead couple, Adam & Barbara Maitland. Jesse Sharp is very caring as Lydia's dad, Charles Deetz. Kate Marilley is a lot of fun as Charles' girlfriend, Delia Schlimmer.

Under Alex Timbers' direction, he successfully stays true to the style of Tim Burton without ever mimicking him. The visuals alone from Kenneth Posner's lighting to David Korins' set to William Ivey Long's costumes are perfectly gothic, moody, and lively. Connor Gallagher's choreography is quite energetic. For those wondering, yes, the giant snake from the original film is included. It's been brought to life by some eye-popping puppet work from Michael Currey. For a show about death, this stage musical adaptation of Beetlejuice makes for a fun night out. The national tour is currently playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through April 16th.

For more information, please visit:
Click Here
https://beetlejuicebroadway.com/




Related Stories
BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Photo
BEETLEJUICE to Debut Aboard Newest Norwegian Cruise Line Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced “Beetlejuice” The Musical as the headline production aboard its newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Viva!
Jenna Ortega In Talks to Join BEETLEJUICE Sequel Photo
Jenna Ortega In Talks to Join BEETLEJUICE Sequel
Jenna Ortega is in talks to reunite with Tim Burton on the Beetlejuice sequel. Ortega would play Lydia's daughter in Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also expected to return as Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively, with Burton at the helm.
BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death Photo
BEETLEJUICE at the Ohio Theatre - A Farcical Show About Death
A seemingly crowd-pleasing, high-energy, sensory-overloaded BEETLEJUICE was resurrected at the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday night to a devoted cult fan following. While slapstick jokes, disturbing references, and visual diversions dominate much of the show, there are also moments of heart-warming tenderness, much thanks to the incredible performance of Isabella Esler who plays Lydia.
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Detroit Opera House
It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Detroit debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play at the Opera House from January 31 – February 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or BroadwayinDetroit.com.

From This Author - Jeffrey Kare

Jeffrey Kare currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. Having been born and raised in Northeast Ohio, Jeffrey took interest in live theater at age 11. He also had the great pleasure of seeing s... (read more about this author)


Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts CenterReview: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
April 12, 2023

Based on Tim Burton's 1988 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager who is obsessed with death. Luckily, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon. When Lydia calls on this ghost to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages, and a girl scout who gets scared out of her wit.
Review: Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYSReview: Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYS
April 7, 2023

Jersey Boys is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success, and eventual breakup of The Four Seasons. I previously covered this show twice before. First, when the national tour came to DPAC in 2015. Then when it stopped at North Carolina Theatre back in 2018. Now, I've seen Theatre Raleigh's production, which is directed by Broadway's longest-running Nick Massi, Matt Bogart.
Interview: Tony Award-Winner Ben Vereen Talks STEPPIN' OUT, PIPPIN, & ROOTSInterview: Tony Award-Winner Ben Vereen Talks STEPPIN' OUT, PIPPIN, & ROOTS
March 24, 2023

On Saturday, April 1st, Broadway legend Ben Vereen will be coming to North Carolina to perform at High Point Theatre with his one-man show, STEPPIN' OUT. 
Review: North Carolina Theatre's DREAMGIRLSReview: North Carolina Theatre's DREAMGIRLS
February 8, 2023

Based on the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, and Jackie Wilson, Dreamgirls tells the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called 'The Dreams,' who become music superstars. Through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco and more, this musical explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry.
Interview: Joy Woods of North Carolina Theatre's DREAMGIRLSInterview: Joy Woods of North Carolina Theatre's DREAMGIRLS
February 2, 2023

From February 7th-12th, North Carolina Theatre will be presenting DREAMGIRLS at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, which is located inside Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. I had the great pleasure of interviewing actress Joy Woods, who will be taking on the role of Deena Jones. Some of her previous credits include the Off-Broadway revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the Broadway production of SIX, and most recently the world premiere stage musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' THE NOTEBOOK in Chicago.
share