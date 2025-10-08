Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on Maria von Trapp’s 1949 memoir titled The Story of the Trapp Family Singers. The Sound of Music tells the true story of Maria Rainer, a young, free-spirited, but troublemaking postulant at a convent in Salzburg, Austria. Knowing how irresponsible she is, the Mother Abbess sends her to Salzburg to serve as the governess to the seven children of the widowed Captain Georg von Trapp. The captain is a hardcore disciplinarian who orders his kids around with the aid of an impossibly shrill whistle. Maria, of course, takes a different tact, winning the children over with songs. Meanwhile, the captain's heart slowly opens when he sees the change in his children.

The Sound of Music last went out on tour about a decade ago. I reviewed the show during its first stint at DPAC in December 2015. Most recently, the creative team behind that production reunited to revive the tour for a whole new run. Interesting timing for me to revisit the show because last year, I visited the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont. The resort features a ton of memorabilia regarding not only the real von Trapps, but also the overall property of The Sound of Music.

Earlier this year, Robert Wise’s beloved 1965 Academy Award-winning film adaptation celebrated its 60th anniversary. Many have only experienced this property through the movie, but may have never seen it on stage. If you’re a newcomer to the latter, you’ll notice how the story is structured quite differently from both versions. Especially when it comes to the songs as a few of them are in different places in the plot. Although what should be appreciated is how the book by Howard Lindsay & Russell Crouse touches upon different sides of the characters that the movie didn’t.

Under Jack O’Brien’s direction, he puts together such a lovely staging. The choreography by Danny Mefford comes off as very lively. The lighting designed by Natasha Katz is stunningly opulent. The sets designed by Douglas W. Schmidt is very handsomely mounted. The costumes designed by Jane Greenwood do look very elegant. Yet most of all, O’Brien has not only assembled a terrific cast, but pulls terrific performances out of each of them. Not to mention that through their rich voices, they all do Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic score justice.

Starring in the coveted role of Maria Rainer is Cayleigh Capaldi. She easily wins you over from the moment she arrives on stage, singing the title number. Her overall portrayal is lovable, relatable, and funny. She’s also well matched by Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, who provides such a commanding presence as well as a heart of gold. He especially shines in his big number in Act II, ‘Edelweiss.’ Each of the von Trapp children make quite an impression such as Ariana French as Liesl, Eli Vander Griend as Friedrich, Ava Davis as Louisa, Oliver Cirelli (who went on for Benjamin Stasiek) as Kurt, Haddie Mac as Brigitta, Ruby Caramore as Marta, and as Luciana Vandette as Gretl.

Other highlights of the cast include Nicholas Rodriguez, who makes for a charismatically suave Max Detweiler, and Kate Loprest, who’s quite wonderful as the Baroness Elsa Schraeder. Although Christiane Noll would have to be the biggest standout of everyone in the supporting cast. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Jekyll & Hyde in addition to earning a Tony nomination for her performance as Mother in the first Ragtime revival in 2010. She’s also no stranger to Rodgers & Hammerstein from having done the singing voice of Anna Leonowens in the 1999 animated film version of The King & I and appearing as a nun in NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! in 2013. She not only portrays Mother Abbess perfectly, but she also gets to show quite a bit of humanity during her duet with Maria, ‘My Favorite Things.’ Plus, her closing out Act I with such a powerful rendition of ‘Climb Every Mountain’ is an absolute highlight.

Despite a couple of set malfunctions, this national touring production of one of the most beloved musicals in the world is pretty solid. As we all live on “a crazy planet full of crazy people,” something we could all use is joy. That’s exactly what The Sound of Music delivers. It’ll be sure to leave you smiling from beginning to end! The tour is currently playing at DPAC through October 12th.

For more information, please click here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Raleigh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...