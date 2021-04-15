Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at RLT's THE LAST FIVE YEARS Concert

The cast features Faith Jones as Cathy and John Langley as Jamie.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Raleigh Little Theatre presents a concert-style production of "The Last Five Years." This concert version of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical features six musicians from the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra, along with Faith Jones as Cathy and John Langley as Jamie.

The production runs April 9-11 and 16-18 at RLT's outdoor Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre. It will be conducted by Jim Waddelow and directed by Patrick Torres, with music direction from Michael Santangelo.

RLT's "The Last Five Years" is an intimate window into a couple's doomed marriage. Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, are 20-somethings in New York who meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Cathy tells the story in reverse chronological order; Jamie tells the story in chronological order. As the musical unfolds, Cathy moves backward in time to the beginning of the relationship as Jamie moves toward the end; they meet only once, in the middle, at their wedding.

"The Last Five Years" runs April 9-11 and 16-18 at the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111 or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org. The box office is open noon-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

