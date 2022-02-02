PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE Comes To DPAC May 2022

Hooray! Peppa Pig's Adventure is coming to DPAC. The show, featuring the globally beloved character of Peppa Pig, will delight audiences on Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 AM. Learn more at DPACnc.com

DPAC is proud to offer Durham residents exclusive access to $15 - $20 + taxes tickets for select reserved seats to PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE. These tickets must be purchased in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last.

Come join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

"We can't wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country," says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "We're proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages."

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.