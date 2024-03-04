New Hospitality Lounge Will Open at the Martin Marietta Center this March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts has announced the opening of a new pre-show hospitality space. Aptly named The Lounge, the space will be open prior to and at intermission for select performances beginning March 23. The Lounge will feature:

Private pre-show lounge space, featuring lush décor

Exclusive entrance, which opens 90 minutes prior to each performance and at intermission

Dedicated bar featuring top-shelf spirits, as well as one complimentary beverage per guest

Access to complimentary light bites such as, mini beef wellington, mini crab cakes, as well as assorted pastries and desserts

“We worked with our partners at Sodexo Live! to curate the perfect space for grabbing a pre-show drink, satisfying your sweet tooth, or just socializing with friends before an event,” said Michelle Bradley, Assistant General Manager of the Martin Marietta Center. “We’re always looking for ways to elevate our guests’ experiences, and The Lounge will do just that.”

Tickets for this new lounge space are $35 and can be purchased as an add-on online, in person at the venue box office, or by calling 919-996-8721. Those who have already purchased tickets for an upcoming event and are interested in adding access to The Lounge, may contact the venue box office at 919-996-8721 or pacboxoffice@raleighnc.gov.

A full list of days and times The Lounge will be open can be found at martinmariettacenter.com.

